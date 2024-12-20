CLOGSAG Warns Against Partisan Appointments and Promotions in Civil Service Under New Government

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has vowed to resist any partisan appointments or promotions within the civil service by the incoming government.

The association emphasized that such actions would undermine the neutrality of the civil service, weakening its capacity to perform its mandated duties effectively.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, made these remarks during an address to civil servants at the conclusion of 2024. He highlighted the association’s ongoing concerns since 2017 about the increasing politicization of the civil service. CLOGSAG has repeatedly raised alarms about the appointment of party loyalists into civil service roles, as well as the growing influence of special assistants, which it argues has made the work of civil servants more burdensome.

Despite petitioning the government through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, CLOGSAG’s concerns have largely been ignored, leading to a deepened sense of frustration within the association. As the government transitions, CLOGSAG has cautioned the new administration against appointing or promoting civil servants based on partisan affiliations.

The association has called for a broader societal effort to address partisanship, particularly in the civil service, which it believes should remain neutral and dedicated to serving all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

Another pressing issue for CLOGSAG is improving the working conditions of civil servants, particularly in terms of salary structures. While the association has pushed for a new pay scale, separate from the current single spine salary structure, negotiations on the matter are still ongoing. Addo assured members that progress would be made soon in securing a more equitable salary structure for civil service employees.

In addition to issues related to employment and compensation, CLOGSAG has also expressed grave concern about the environmental damage caused by illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as galamsey. The association has proposed that district and municipal assemblies be better equipped and empowered to address this growing issue at the local level.

As the year concludes, CLOGSAG remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the welfare of its members, a neutral civil service, and a more sustainable approach to addressing the country’s environmental challenges.