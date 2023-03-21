Closing Kajetia New Market Will Spell Doom – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Speaker, SEER and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has indicated that the nation would be plunged into a more serious situation should Kejetia New Market be closed down.

According to him, closing the Kajetia New Market down in times like this would only spell doom for the nation saying that spiritually, twelve (12) Gates have been opened from April 17 starting with the Muslims, the Jews on Saturday, April 18 and Christians on Sunday, April 19 and for the people of the world (believers) on Monday; and these gates would be shut on 29th April.

In view of this, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, this is the time for people to tap into the goodness that would come out during this period and for any decision that would block the chances of people from achieving that would affect the whole nation.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program today, he said the world has moved to the Commodity Economy and in times of crisis the gates to buying and selling must not be closed until God decides so.

“There would be total destruction all over the world. It shall be the economy of God against the economy of this world,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah commended and thanked Vice President H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia for taking such steps to ensure that the Kajetia New Market is not closed.

“God bless him for instructing the opening of Kajetia market, if not what is coming is so huge. Look, what is coming would affect our reserves. Spiritually, I saw creatures dressed in green eating up our reserves, so we must watch over our reserves or we get problems,” he said.

He took a message from the Bible; Revelation 18:11, 17, 18 to19 “And the merchants of the earth will weep and mourn over her, for no one buys their merchandise anymore: For in one hour so great riches is come to naught. And every shipmaster, and all the company in ships, and sailors, and as many as trade by sea, stood afar off, And cried when they saw the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like unto this great city! And they cast dust on their heads, and cried, weeping and wailing, saying, Alas, alas that great city, wherein were made rich all that had ships in the sea by reason of her costliness! for in one hour is she made desolate.”

He averred that the above would reoccur, explaining that we are in the period between the days of Noah and days of Lot and the days of Moses where there was selective judgment.

“Moses’ time, there was light somewhere and darkness elsewhere, there was hunger and plenty of food elsewhere. We have moved from the fish world to the frog world.”

The Prophesy On Apollo

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also gave another prophecy of the emergence of another deadly virus called in the spirit real as “Appollo.”

According to him “Apollo” which would surely happen would be more deadly that COVID-19 and with that, he saw blood oozing out from peoples’ nostrils with millions of people dying.

He challenged all not to joke with these prophesies stressing that “A Prophesy is the Kingdom headline and must be taken seriously.”

“We need to get ourselves prepared. This is a prophetic season, and these things that have been spoken of must happen,” he maintained.