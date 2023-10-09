Closing of the 108th Ordinary Session of the ICCO Council in Abidjan

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) held the 108th session of its Council from October 2 to 6 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, under the chairmanship of Mr. Abel Fernandez of the Dominican Republic, during the same week as the Organization’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Throughout this meeting, held at the Palm Club Hotel in Abidjan in a 100% face-to-face meeting format for the first time after 3 years of remote participation, the Members of ICCO engaged in a productive exchange of views and made important contributions to analyze the latest developments in the global cocoa economy. Some of the key topics discussed during the week included:

Election of a new Chairman of the International Cocoa Council, Mr. Rafael Soriano, Ambassador of Spain to Côte d’Ivoire

Update on the next World Cocoa Conference to be held in Brussels, 21-24 April 2024.

Update on the latest developments of the world cocoa market.

Update of the Annex C (Fine Flavour Cocoa) of the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010

The next 109th International Cocoa Council will be held in April 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, following the 5th edition of the World Cocoa Conference to be held from 21 to 24 April 2024.