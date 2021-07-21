Closure of land borders affecting us-Jomoro MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Afo Toffey has called on the President, Nana Akuffo Addo to reconsider opening the land borders in the country to reduce the hardships Ghanaians living in border towns were going through.

According to the MP, the situation was affecting the social and economic activities of people in the Jomoro Municipality.

Madam Afo Toffey made the call when she assisted 200 women in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region to access a loan facility.

She pleaded with beneficiaries of the loan to make good use of the money and repay the loan to help others get access to the facility.

The MP said it was her major preoccupation to empower women in her constituency to be able to manage their homes very well in a bid to alleviate poverty and hardships among them.