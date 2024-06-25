Cloud Security Concerns Escalate as Thales Report Highlights Growing Cyber Threats

Thales has released its 2024 Cloud Security Study, a stark revelation of the mounting risks in cloud environments.

This comprehensive report, based on a survey of nearly 3,000 IT and security professionals across 18 countries and 37 industries, underscores the alarming fact that cloud resources have become prime targets for cyberattacks.

Thales’ latest study highlights significant challenges and trends in cloud security:

Cloud services , including SaaS applications (31%), Cloud Storage (30%), and Cloud Management Infrastructure (26%), are under constant siege, making them the most frequent targets for cyberattacks. This alarming trend underscores organizations’ immediate and critical need to fortify cloud security measures.

Data Breach Incidents: 44% of organizations have experienced a cloud data breach, with 14% reporting incidents in the past year.

Root Causes: Human error and misconfiguration (31%), exploiting known vulnerabilities (28%), and failure to implement Multi-Factor Authentication (17%) are the top reasons for breaches.

Data Sensitivity: A staggering 47% of corporate data stored in the cloud is classified as sensitive. However, the study reveals that encryption rates remain low, underscoring the critical need for organizations to prioritize data encryption as a key solution for cloud security.

Digital Sovereignty: 31% of organizations prioritize initiatives like data refactoring and sovereignty. Data sovereignty refers to the concept that data is subject to the laws and governance structures of the country in which it is located, even if stored in the cloud. This is done to future-proof cloud environments and enhance security amid growing concerns about data privacy and sovereignty.

Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President for Cloud Protection and Licensing activities at Thales, emphasized, “As the cloud attack surface expands, organizations must gain visibility into their data, encryption practices, and access controls. Addressing these challenges is crucial as data sovereignty and privacy concerns rise.”

The findings underscore organizations’ need to bolster cloud security measures to mitigate risks and safeguard sensitive data effectively. This can be achieved through measures such as implementing strong access controls, regularly updating security patches, and conducting thorough security audits.