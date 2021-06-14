Cloudy conditions with cases of rain are expected over the coastal sector, and areas slightly north of the coastline this morning and in the afternoon.
A forecast, signed by Mr. Mohammed Braimah, Duty Forecaster, Ghana Meteorological Agency, stated that the country’s middle and northern sectors would also experience cloudy conditions this morning, giving way to sunny spells in the afternoon, and cases of thunderstorms with rain later in the day.
