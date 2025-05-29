Cloudy Skies and Afternoon Storms Forecast Across Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) predicts widespread cloudy conditions with afternoon thunderstorms and rain across most regions today, May 29, 2025.

Coastal and northern areas may experience morning thunderstorms, while hilly zones like Axim and Koforidua face early mist or fog.

Coastal cities including Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast will see partly cloudy mornings with a 30–40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Inland areas such as Kumasi and Koforidua may have brief sunny intervals before potential evening storms, while northern regions including Tamale and Bolgatanga anticipate similar rainy conditions.

GMet advises precaution in flood-prone areas due to possible travel disruptions, emphasizing ongoing monitoring for timely updates. The forecast reflects typical seasonal transitions, underscoring the agency’s role in mitigating weather-related risks nationwide.