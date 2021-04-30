The weather is expected to be partly cloudy tomorrow morning, followed by sunny weather conditions later in the afternoon.

These weather conditions would typically prevail in the southern parts of the Volta Region, parts of the Eastern and Ashanti Region, and slightly North of the country’s Coast line, namely parts of the Central region, the Greater Accra Region and the Western Region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on expected weather conditions as Ghana marks Workers Day Celebrations tomorrow, Mr. Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency(GMet), told the Ghana News Agency that Northern Ghana would be hot and sunny during the early afternoon, but was expected to have thunderstorm activities during the evening.

He touched on the pattern of the rainy season and said the rains had thinned out along the country’s coastline, although it was raining in other parts of the country.

The Senior Meteorologist said while that was typical of the country’s coastline, certain human activities had worsened the situation.

Mr. Padi said increased destruction of the ecology through extensive tree felling and other ecologically damaging activities had created ecological imbalances, which ultimately affected rainfall patterns.

He said the situation was expected to improve in a week or two.

Southern Ghana is currently having its first and major rainy season, while the Northern part of the country is in its only and major rainy season.