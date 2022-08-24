Cloudy weather to be experienced with short sunny intervals in the evening

Mostly, cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning producing some slight rains, especially along the coast, the Ghana Meteorological Agency, has said.
It said the afternoon would be partly cloudy with short sunny intervals leading to the evening
There would, however, be some slight chances of rain over parts of the north and middle sector with early morning mist over the coastal, forest and hilly places.
