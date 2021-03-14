Club 50, a Ho-based social Club has donated toiletries, sanitary items, and an undisclosed sum of money to Mr. Prince Amartey, a 75-year-old former Ghanaian boxer and bronze medalist.

Mr. Amartey won a bronze medal for Ghana in the middleweight division at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Mr. Michael Avor, Chairman of the Club, who presented the items, said the former boxer was one of the nation’s top sportsmen, a role model and source of pride to members of the Club in the 1950s.

He said the Club had supported the former medalist some past few years and had been monitoring his health for some time and decided to extend their support.

Mr. E.K Adu, Family Head, received the items on behalf of the boxer and expressed gratitude to the Club for their kind gesture and support.

The Club, which has been in existence for about 30 years is made up of young men born in the 50s and based in Ho with the aim of taking care of themselves, elderly, weak and the sick and also interested in the development of Ho and Ghana.

Mr. Avor was accompanied by Mr. Dickson Kofi Pi-Bansa and Mr. Harry Biscoff; members of the Club.