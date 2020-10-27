The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved four venues for eight Ghana Premier League clubs for the 2020/2021 league set to commence in the second week of November.

The decision was announced after inspection of proposed venues by the Premier League clubs across the country.

Out of the 18 clubs, eight Clubs were granted conditional approvals with the Board set to re-inspect the 10 other unapproved venues before granting approvals.

Accra Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Legon City Stars, Accra Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko SC would be using the Accra Sports Stadium as its home venue whilst Ebusua Dwarfs stick to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, West Africa Football Association (WAFA) maintains the WAFA Park in Sogakope and Aduana Stars FC to use the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

The 10 clubs whose proposed venues were unapproved are Dreams FC (Theatre of Dreams),

Berekum Chelsea (Golden City Park), Techiman Eleven Wonders (Ohene Ameyaw Park), Bechem United FC (Nana Fosu Gyeambour), Ashantigold (Len Clay), King Faisal FC (Ohene Ameyaw Park).

The rest are Elmina Sharks (Nduom Sports complex), Liberty professionals FC (Carl Reindorf Park), Karela United (C.A.M Park), and Medeama (Akoon Park).