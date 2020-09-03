The Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) on Wednesday received 165 pieces of infrared thermometers for onward distribution to deprived health facilities across the country.

The thermometers, valued at GHc33,650.00, were donated by Club UK, a non-political social group for Ghanaians who have returned to Ghana after their sojourn in the United Kingdom.

Mr Sam Antwi, a Member of Club UK, at a short presentation ceremony in Accra, said the initiative followed President Akufo-Addo’s inauguration of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund and subsequent appeal to the citizenry to contribute towards the fight against the spread of the virus.

He said in response to the President’s call, the members of the Club resolved to contribute their widow’s mite to acquire the thermometers.

He said the Club made an appeal to HeFRA, which was the regulating Agency for both public and private health facilities in Ghana, to assist in the distribution and commended the Board and Management for their readiness to assist.

Mr Antwi said the decision to acquire infrared thermometers was informed by the realisation that many health facilities in Ghana, especially in the rural communities, still used the ‘armpit’ type to check the temperature of patients.

While the bigger health facilities, especially those in urban and peri-urban areas, had the luxury of the modern infrared thermometers, the same could not be said of those in the rural environment, hence their wish to prioritise such deprived areas for the distribution.

Nana Otuo Acheampong, the Board Chairman of HeFRA, commended Club UK for the humanitarian gesture, which came at an opportune time when the country was battling the spread of COVID-19 among other diseases.

He acknowledged all frontline health workers for the good job done so far and urged them to continue with the excellent work.

Nana Acheampong assured the Club that the thermometers would enhance the provision of quality services at beneficiary facilities, even beyond the COVID-19 era.

He reminded the public that COVID-19 was real hence the need to observe all the protocols including the wearing of face masks, thorough handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, and observing social distancing and hygiene etiquettes when coughing or sneezing.

Dr Philip Bannor, the Registrar of HeFRA, said priority beneficiary facilities would include Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, clinics, and health centres in deprived communities.

He said the Agency was working hard to ensure that all public and private health facilities across the country met quality standards in service delivery and advised clients to look out for the HeFRA certifications when they visited those centres for treatment.

The Board of HeFRA later presented a Toyota pick-up vehicle to its Management to facilitate the Agency’s work.