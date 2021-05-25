The Centre for National Culture (CNC) would be staging a drama on COVID-19 awareness in selected districts of the Volta Region.

The drama is part of its COVID-19 Education Campaign, which seeks to sensitise the public on the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination efforts.

Seven communities from the Akatsi South, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Agotime-Ziope and Hohoe districts would benefit from the week-long campaign, which starts from May 25 to 30, 2021.

Mrs Rosemond Amuzu, Acting Volta Regional Director for CNC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the event was to disseminate information to people about the existence of the novel coronavirus and the need to continue observing the safety protocols.

She said some people have wrong perceptions about the vaccine and are unwilling to take the jab, which was not helpful in the fight against the disease.

Mrs Amuzu said the drama would be used to correct those wrongful perceptions and encourage the people to avail themselves to be inoculated.

The Director called for support from all for the success of the programme saying collective effort was needed to ensure that the country won the war against the pandemic.