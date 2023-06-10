CNE Publishes Provisional Results Of The Legislative Elections In Guinea-Bissau

The National Elections Commission (CNE) of Guinea-Bissau has today 8th June 2023 officially published the results of the 2023 Legislative elections which took place on 4th June 2023. Twenty-two (22) political parties contested in the elections vying for 102 parliamentary seats.

The Inclusive Alliance Platform (PAI) – Terra Ranka coalition won the parliamentary elections with an absolute majority, obtaining 54 of the 102 seats, according to provisional results announced by the National Elections Commission (CNE).

It should be recalled that prior to election day, 18 out of the 22 political parties signed an agreement under the aegis of ECOWAS committing themselves to participating in free, transparent and peaceful elections. Furthermore, the agreement, which was signed in the presence of the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, also aimed at getting the parties involved in the electoral process to agree on the legitimacy of the interim President of the National Elections Commission (CNE) to perform the electoral acts usually reserved for the President of the CNE during the polls on 4th June 2023.

ECOWAS congratulates the people of Guinea-Bissau for their political maturity and for the peaceful nature of the elections. It also recognizes the important role that political party leaders have played in ensuring that their supporters came out to vote in a peaceful and orderly manner.

ECOWAS also commends the government of Guinea-Bissau for creating an enabling environment for the elections to have taken place. Commendation goes out to the National Elections Commission (CNE), for executing their functions as required by law, the Civil Society Organisations, international partners, and above all, the people of Guinea-Bissau who turned out in their numbers to exercise their political rights and civic duty to vote in a peaceful, participatory and orderly environment.

For the 4th June Legislative elections, ECOWAS deployed seventy-five (75) Observers drawn from the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives’ Committee, Member States’ Foreign Affairs ministries and Electoral Management Bodies, the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Community institutions (Parliament and Court of Justice), Civil Society Organizations, the Media, and trained election observers.

The Mission was led by the Former President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Jorge Carlos FONSECA, and the former President of the Community Court of Justice, Mediator of the Togolese Republic, Her Excellency Madame Awa Amadou ABOUDOU NANA as Deputy Head of Mission.

The deployment is in line with the provisions of Article 14 of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and in conformity with the commitment of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government to deploy Observation Missions to Member States organizing elections.