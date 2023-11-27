CNN Heroes: Honoring Osei Boateng of Somerset, NJ

CNN Heroes honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others in their communities. Osei Boateng of Somerset, NJ has been named one of the Top Ten CNN Heroes of 2023.

Growing up in Ghana, Osei Boateng lost his aunt and grandmother to preventable diseases. Now, using a van he converted into a mobile doctor’s office, his organization delivers medical and mental health care to thousands while training volunteers to help treat rural communities in need.

Viewers can support the CNN Hero who inspires them the most by voting for the CNN Hero of the Year. Supporters can vote daily at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Tuesday, December 5 at 11:59pm PT.

All 10 daily votes can be cast for one hero or divided among favorites and viewers can double their votes by sharing on social media.