CNPP Advocates Recognition for Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, Architect of Nigeria’s Democracy

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) is calling for the overdue recognition of Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the former chairman of Nigeria's National Electoral Commission (NECON), for his pivotal role in Nigeria's democratic evolution.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP emphasized Prof. Nwosu’s bold decision to conduct the election, a pivotal moment that has since symbolized hope and democracy for Nigerians.

“Without his courageous leadership and the introduction of the Option A4 voting system, there would be no June 12 to commemorate on our calendars,” the CNPP stated, lamenting the ongoing omission of Prof. Nwosu from Nigeria’s official list of celebrated heroes on Democracy Day.

The CNPP stressed the importance of inclusivity in national recognition, urging leaders to transcend partisan biases and honor Prof. Nwosu’s enduring legacy. They highlighted concerns over ethnic considerations in national recognition, calling for unity and fairness in acknowledging all contributors to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“As the nation celebrates Democracy Day, the CNPP stands resolute in its belief that all heroes must be acknowledged. Forgetting our heroes risks forgetting our own history,” Comrade Ezema asserted.

Born on October 2, 1941, in Anambra State, Nigeria, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu is a distinguished political scientist and administrator. His academic journey began at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he later became a professor of political science. Prof. Nwosu’s career includes significant contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, notably serving in the cabinet of Samson Omeruah, the governor of the old Anambra State.

During his tenure as NECON chairman from 1989 to 1993, Prof. Nwosu introduced innovative electoral reforms that culminated in the June 12 election, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s freest and fairest. Despite ensuing challenges, his commitment to democracy remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s political history.

The CNPP’s advocacy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of honoring all individuals who have contributed to Nigeria’s democratic aspirations, ensuring their legacies endure in the nation’s collective memory.