CNPP Cautions Wike To Come Clean On Alleged 25% Return On Rivers’ IGR Demand

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has cautioned the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over alleged plot to impeach his successor, Siminilaye Fubara.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria also called the FCT Minister to clear the air on allegations that the scheming for the impeachment of Governor Fubara was fueled by determination of the former Governor to continually rake-in a whopping 25% of the state’s federal allocation and internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the oil-rich state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by the CNPP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema.

According to the CNPP, “Our democracy will continue to be under threat if former Governors would continue to meddle into the affairs of their state and expecting the incumbents to accept what they did not allow while they were in office.”

The CNPP maintained that “the level of destruction of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex just to ensure that the plot to impeach a sitting Governor was achieved was a needless venture, a waste of taxpayers resources, criminal, and anti-democratic behaviour that must be strongly condemned by all.

“While we don’t want to believe that the Minister of the FCT is demanding a 25% from Rivers State’s monthly Federal Allocation, and another 25% from the monthly internally generated revenue in the state as being alleged, it will be Emperor-like for the former Governor to make such demands.

“The political turbulence in Rivers State is needless and the plot to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara over yet to be understood ‘’gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of the office of the governor’’ is amusing and very ambiguous.

“If Governor Fubara has breached any provision of the constitution to warrant impeachment, such infractions must be made public in the spirit of fairness, transparency and rule of law.

“We were shocked to watch in a viral video how come Chief Security Officer of Rivers State, Governor Fubara, of gunshots, tear gas canisters and water cannons at him as seen in some viral videos.

“Ordinarily, should the state Governor not be at the scene of the explosion at the state Assembly Complex to assess the level of damage to government property?

“According to media reports, Governor Fubara had accused the police of shooting at him directly, saying “I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers’ money to build will be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody. From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC operations was shooting at me.”

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately fish out the police officers involved in the shooting at the Governor and bring them to justice publicly.

“Meanwhile, the CNPP in Rivers State has been put on red alert and will continue to monitor the development for appropriate actions should the situation in the state degenerates further”, the statement noted.