CNPP Congratulates New NASS Leadership, All New Lawmakers

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the new leadership of the National Assembly and all the lawmakers on their inauguration on Tuesday, urging them to prioritise the overall interest of Nigeria and Nigerians in their decisions as they begin to exercise their constitutional powers as legislators.

In a statement signed by the CNPP’s Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the umbrella association of registered political parties and political associations said that “while party may be supreme, national interest outweighs party interest.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party had nominated Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate president and deputy Senate president, as well as Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Hon Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The CNPP urges the new President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to ensure that they did not go down in history as rubber-stamp leaders but consider the interest of the country in any relationship with the executive.

“As one of the three arms of government, there is need for harmony among the other arms but it must not be at the detriment of good governance and rule of law.

“While we congratulate all the lawmakers for a successful inauguration, we call on individual Senators or members of the House of Representatives to consider the interest and well-being of the electorate within their respective constituencies before any decision is taken”, the CNPP counselled.