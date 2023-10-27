CNPP Congratulates Tinubu, Says Supreme Court Has Ended Legal Battle

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his Supreme Court victory, saying that the apex court has ended months of legal battles over the 2023 presidential race.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, said that though many may disagree with the Supreme Court verdict, what remains is to appeal to God Almighty.

“Not a few political watchers and legal pondits had believed that 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was mandatory for a presidential candidate to be declared the winner but the apex court has disagreed with this interpretation, ruling that Tinubu had, of legal fact, met the required threshold of winning 25 percent of the vote in two-thirds of all 36 states and Abuja combined.

“The new legal interpretation is now the law until the apex court says otherwise in a similar case in the future.

“We therefore congratulate Mr President and urge him to do justice to all Nigerians and leave a positive legacy as unifier and promoter of a Nigeria where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood under the rule of law we stand.

“It is time for governance and the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should as a matter duty work towards alleviating the suffering of the masses as a result of the increasing cost of living and worsening unemployment in the country”, the CNPP advised.