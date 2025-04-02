CNPP Endorses Tinubu’s NNPC Leadership Shake-Up, Urges Forensic Audit

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision to replace Mele Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), calling it a critical move toward accountability in the country’s oil sector.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP described the leadership change as a necessary step to address longstanding allegations of corruption and mismanagement within NNPCL. The group linked sectoral inefficiencies to Nigeria’s economic challenges, including rising transportation costs and food inflation, which have strained households nationwide.

While praising Tinubu’s action, the CNPP emphasized that removing Kyari alone would not resolve systemic issues. It reiterated demands for an independent forensic audit of NNPCL’s financial operations, crude oil sales, and subsidy disbursements during Kyari’s tenure. “Without this audit, the new management inherits a system weakened by irregularities,” the statement read, stressing that transparency is vital to rebuilding public trust.

The CNPP urged anti-corruption agencies, civil society groups, and the National Assembly to support its call for a comprehensive investigation. It warned that failure to reform the oil sector—which contributes significantly to Nigeria’s economy—would prolong citizen hardships.

Ezema concluded with a rallying call: “The oil sector cannot remain a black hole for lost billions. The time to act is now.” The CNPP pledged to monitor sector reforms closely, underscoring the need for stakeholder accountability.

President Tinubu’s decision has sparked optimism for sectoral overhaul, but the CNPP insists a forensic audit remains indispensable to sustainable change.