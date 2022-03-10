CNPP Hails Senate Over Rejection of Buhari’s Request To Delete Clause 84(12) of Electoral Act

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said it’s happy with the rejection of the bill seeking to amend the contentious clause in Section 84(12) of the amended electoral act, saying that “the Senate has for once chosen to be in tune with the demands of the people without a fight.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had while assenting to the amended Electoral Act requested the removal of Clause 84 (12) of the act.

However, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that “allowing clause 84 (12) stay in line with the demands of the people has brought in equity in the electoral process in Nigeria.

“It is an anomaly for the appointees of the Executive to become delegates in primary elections or be contesting for any position in the process of electing candidates in any election without first resigning their positions.

“The CNPP, therefore, urges Nigerians to maintain vigilance ahead of the 2023 general elections in other to continue to safeguard the country’s democracy.

“Should the National Assembly remain resolute on the side of the electorates, their sins of rubber stamping legislative functions before now shall be forgiven”, the statement read.