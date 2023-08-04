CNPP opposes war option in Niger crisis, vindicated by labor unions

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, has called on Nigeria to quit the ego trip by rescinding the decision to lead ECOWAS to war against the military junta in Niger Republic, saying that the country cannot afford to fund such expensive adventure while her citizens are suffering.

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, also faulted “calling off the jamboree tagged nationwide protests by the Nigeria labour unions after the first day without any concrete roadmap on how the government intends to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians following the petrol subsidy removal.”

The CNPP noted that “the actions and inactions of the labour leaders have vindicated our position that Nigerians should not trust the labour movement to negotiate with the Federal Government on their behalf.

According to the CNPP, “It will be difficult for President Bola Tinubu administration to revive the petroleum refinery in Port Harcourt by December 2023.

“The current management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) are not reliable hands, having failed to get a single local refinery working in the last eight years of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“NNPCL has been rehabilitating one refinery forever in the said contract between the company and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

“The CNPP advises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately Initiative a contract for a new refinery instead of wasting scarce resources on outdated refinery in a digital age”, the CNPP said.

On the planned use of force to restore constitutional order in Republic of Niger, the CNPP said, “In view of the economic realities in the country, Nigeria cannot afford to fund the war as many West African countries are opting out of the war option.

“ECOWAS should negotiate with the military junta in Niger and find a middle ground. No sacrifice too much in a bid to save lives and very limited resources”, the CNPP stated.

Advising the President to concentrate on cutting down the cost of government, the CNPP noted that “37 Ministers are more than enough to run a government and deliver on dividends of democracy.

“Nigeria is in deep economic crisis, with heavy debt burden and cutting down on the cost of running the Federal Government should be a priority of the President Tinubu administration”, the CNPP noted.