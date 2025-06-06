CNPP Rejects Emergency Rule Call for Benue, Urges Action Against Mercenaries

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has opposed calls for a state of emergency in Benue State, labeling such measures unconstitutional.

In a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema, the coalition acknowledged security challenges but warned that suspending elected officials would “undermine democratic governance.”

CNPP urged President Bola Tinubu to “immediately order the flushing out” of foreign mercenaries allegedly operating in Benue, citing reports these groups exacerbate local conflicts. The coalition emphasized lawful security operations, stating: “You cannot use illegality to fight criminality.”

Benue’s violence—frequently attributed to armed herdsmen—threatens Nigeria’s food security, CNPP noted. Attacks on farming communities have contributed to record food inflation, with the group warning that losing the “food basket of the nation” to instability would deepen national economic strain.

The statement criticized federal leadership for “failure to protect lives and property,” rejecting presidential “excuse-making” amid nationwide kidnappings and attacks. CNPP also referenced Rivers State’s political tensions as a cautionary example against constitutional breaches.

The coalition demanded: security deployments against mercenary networks, lawful intelligence-led operations, respect for democratic institutions, and transparent peace strategies. “Nigerians deserve protection,” the statement concluded, linking Benue’s stability to national democratic preservation.