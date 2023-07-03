CNPP Says Final EU EOMs Report Should Be Commended

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has reacted to the final report of the European Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria on the 2023 general elections, saying that “the observations and recommendations should be commended as major international contributions to the deepening of democracy in Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP noted that “those who are kicking against the report are doing so based on mere political considerations and conveniences.”

The CNPP recalled that the EU EOM Chief Observer, Barry Andrews, a member of the European Parliament, had rightly stated that: “In the lead up to the 2023 general elections Nigerian citizens demonstrated a clear commitment to the democratic process. That said, the election exposed enduring systemic weaknesses and therefore signal a need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability.”

The CNPP noted that “the EU election observation report was a sincere, unbiased, impartial and factual report that will deepen Nigerian democracy, especially when the recommendations are taken in good faith.

“In the first place, the international body was ivited by the Federal Government to observe the the 2023 general elections.

“Government is a continuum and if the EU Election Observation Mission was not expected to provide useful report on the general elections, why did the APC government invite them?

“Moreover, the EU has been contributing to the development of Nigeria’s democratic process over the years through support and grants to both government agencies and civil society organisations in the country.

“If they were not accused of bias while they were supporting our electoral system all these years, why should their report on the 2023 general elections be tagged as partial?

“We expected the current administration to receive the report, study it, and find ways to address issues the EU EOM raised to prevent future occurrences.

“Every Nigerian who keenly participated in the 2023 general elections on February 25 and March 18, witnessed some of the challenges faced by the voters in their various levels, the electoral umpire and both female gender and persons living with disabilities.

“These manifested in logistic challenges, voter intimidation and gender suppression, among others.

“These were the same challenges observed by the EU EOM to Nigeria and should be seen as part of international efforts towards improving on the Nigerian electoral process to ensure further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability just as the observers recommended”, the statement concluded.