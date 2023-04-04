CNPP Scribe Bags Award Of Distinction In Ethiopia

Igbo community in Ethiopia, under the aegis of Igboezuo Na Ethiopia, has bestowed on the Secretary General of Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Chief Willy Ezugwu, an Award Of Distinction.

According the group, the award was presented in recognition of his “outstanding leadership, compassion, shepherding and most importantly your friendship.”

The award was presented to the CNPP scribe, who is also a monarch, by the Chairman of the group, Chinyeaka Paulinus Uchegbu, in company of other leaders, including the Vice chairman, Nze Ifeanyi Ezenwata (Afunwa), General Secretary, Chukuwuka Chikwendu, and among other leaders and members of the Igbo community in Ethiopia.

The inscription on the award reads “Award Of Distinction Presented To Chief Williams Ezugwu As (Royal Father Ndi Igbo Na Ethiopia) in recognition of your outstanding leadership, compassion, shepherding and most importantly your friendship.

“Thanks for being glue that holds us together With Heartfelt Appreciation From (Igboezuo Na Ethiopia) Affiliated with Ohaneze Ndi Igbo World wide”.

The CNPP Secretary General, who appreciated the gesture is also the Eze Ogbozarra III of the Opi Ancient Kingdom, and Eze Ka Eze 1 of Ideke Nsukka, Enugu State.

He is also the President and National Coordinator of the South East Revival Group (SERG) and the Coordinator of the Save Enugu Group (SEG).