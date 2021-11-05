CNPP Tasks INEC On Transparent, Credible Anambra Governorship Election

…Says November 6 Election A Lifeline For Anambra People

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do all things human possible to give the people of Anambra State, and indeed all Nigerians, a credible, transparent, free and fair governorship election.”

According to a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP said that “the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is the only lifeline the people have left to emancipate the state from bad governance and right whatever wrong they believe has been done in the state.”

The umbrella association of all registered political parties and political associations in the county maintained that for the state to come out of the woods and have the expectations of the people met, the residents must come out to choose who their governor will be on Saturday for another four years.

The CNPP noted that “INEC has no choice but to deploy all its human and material resources to ensure that the outcome of the governorship election is credible and transparent for all to see.

“Deploying the same technology for electronic transmission of results used in Edo and Ondo states in recent polls will go along way in proving the electoral umpire’s critics wrong.

“We therefore call on all the residents of Anambra state to come out in their numbers to use this lifeline available to them to elect the Governor of their choice”, the CNPP stated.