CNPP Urges Fair National Living Wage for Nigerian Workers

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has reiterated its commitment to championing the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and citizens, regardless of political affiliation.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP emphasized the need for a national living wage that reflects workers’ contributions and the country’s economic realities.

The CNPP highlighted Nigeria’s economic challenges, including inflation, rising living costs, and the removal of petrol subsidies, which disproportionately affect workers. They emphasized that a national living wage is crucial to ensuring workers can afford basic necessities, support their families, and contribute to the economy effectively.

Calling for expedited negotiations between the Federal Government of Nigeria and labour unions on a new minimum wage threshold, the CNPP emphasized the importance of concrete actions to avoid industrial actions over unpaid salaries and pensions. They urged Nigerian workers to unite in their demands, emphasizing the need for both parties to seek a fair and just middle ground.

Addressing the issue of governance cost, the CNPP called for strategic reforms, including increasing the pay of federal/state executives and National and State Assemblies, implementing performance-linked wages, and streamlining ministries, departments, and agencies to eliminate duplications and redundancies. They emphasized the importance of promoting development-oriented policies to reduce the cost of governance and save money for workers’ salaries.

The CNPP concluded by reaffirming its commitment to advocating for a fairer, more prosperous Nigeria and urged collective efforts to build a nation where every worker thrives.