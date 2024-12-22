CNPP Urges Immediate Action from President Tinubu to Address Hunger and Economic Hardship in Nigeria

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed grave concenr over the worsening hunger and suffering facing millions of Nigerians, attributing the crisis to the Federal Government’s economic policies.

The recent tragic stampedes, resulting in the loss of lives as citizens scramble for palliative relief, highlight the urgent need for immediate intervention from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP emphasized the devastating short-term impacts of the government’s economic reforms. “The current economic policies have had a catastrophic effect, deepening the hardship for the Nigerian populace,” the CNPP stated.

The political umbrella body underscored that the government must prioritize the survival of its citizens before they can begin to benefit from any long-term reforms. “The reality is that Nigerians must be kept alive first; only then can they contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development,” the CNPP added.

In response to the escalating crisis, the CNPP called on President Tinubu to reconsider the pricing of petroleum products, particularly in light of the completion of the Port Harcourt Refinery’s rehabilitation and the ongoing loading of petroleum products at the refurbished facility. They also urged the president to release crude oil at a subsidized rate to local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery, for domestic consumption.

The CNPP argued that these measures would lead to a reduction in fuel prices, which would help alleviate transportation costs and reduce expenses for power generation, especially for manufacturing companies. They warned that without immediate intervention, the rising cost of production will further deepen Nigeria’s economic challenges and make it impossible to realize both interim and long-term gains from the ongoing economic reforms.

The CNPP stressed that the current situation is unsustainable and risks pushing more Nigerians into poverty and despair. “No responsible leader can stand by and watch avoidable deaths occur among our citizens — individuals who should be contributing to the economic growth of our nation but are instead succumbing to the negative impacts of government policies and poor governance,” the statement read.

The CNPP called for a swift and comprehensive response from President Tinubu and state governments, urging them to implement policies that prioritize the welfare of the people and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in the country’s pursuit of economic recovery and stability.

The statement concluded with a call for decisive action, urging President Tinubu to focus on tangible solutions that directly address the pressing needs of the Nigerian people. “The time for rhetoric is over; it is time for action that reflects the needs and realities of the Nigerian people,” the CNPP emphasized.