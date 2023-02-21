Co-Creation Hub to Unveil an Accelerator Programme

Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), an innovation lab headquartered in Nigeria, has announced the launch of an accelerator programme that will commit $15 million to support 72 start-ups in Nigeria and Kenya.

According to the hub, its EdTech Fellowship Programme will provide selected start-ups with $100,000 in funding. The accelerator will also provide expert support across product development, government relations, pedagogy and learning science, portfolio management, communication, instructional design, and community building to the selected start-ups.

CcHUB’s CEO, Bosun Tijani told TechCrunch in an interview, “Over the next three years, we will have 72 edtech companies launched into the market. We believe this will kickstart the ecosystem and reboot it afresh because, out of that number, at least you’re sure about half or 20–30% of them would live for another three to four years. And that will allow us to know if technology can truly work for education in Africa.”

According to Tijani, there is also a provision for follow-on investment to the tune of $50 million that will cater to the seed and Series A stages for the startups, to which an anchor investor has already contributed $5 million towards.

There are presently 181 edtech companies in Africa with a cumulative funding of $1.1 billion so far. CcHub’s new venture will see to the creation and success of many more.