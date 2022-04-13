COA Boss Allocates 2M Dollars For Global Peace Mission

The President General of the Center of Awareness Global Peace Mission, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, is calling on the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to seek peace among themselves and end the ongoing war as soon as possible.

Prof Ato Duncan made the call after announcing a $2 million Global peace campaign by his outfit. This support is a five-year strategic plan to promote world peace.

The initiative aims at ending chaos and violence in the world with traditional leaders, youth groups, and thought leaders as the focus groups of citizens against wars.

Prof. Duncan further appealed to the United Nations (UN) and other international institutions to help seek peace in these two countries.

The respected academic was speaking at the 4th public lecture under the theme, “Targeting Leadership Across the Globe To Achieve Global Peace” at the main auditorium of the University of Cape Coast yesterday.

According to him, seeking peace in the world is part of his God-given assignment and he would do everything possible to undertake activities that promote peace in the world

Prof Samuel Ato Duncan also said the fourth public lecture and launch of the 5-year action plan are to introduce to major stakeholders a new route to “complement our efforts in achieving global peace”.

He also added that the mission will create solutions and remain one hundred percent neutral in all its dealings and activities.

Prof Samuel Ato Duncan was born on 19th February 1966 to Mr. Albert Duncan and Mrs. Georgina Duncan both of blessed memory. His birth was surrounded by certain strange divine happenings. According to his parents, Prof Samuel Ato Duncan was born with the mark of “The Cross” on his forehead. These divine happenings made his parents believe that their son would join the priesthood.

Prof Samuel Ato Duncan’s aim is to ensure peace in the world.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon Justina Marigold Assan who was the guest speaker also pledge that the Central Regional coordinating council will support Prof Samuel Ato Duncan to achieve all his mission and vision of peace in the world.

The Minister also appealed to all natives in the region to always preach peace to others to promote brotherliness.

The representative of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Mensah Bonsu II on his part, praised Prof Samuel Ato Duncan for heeding God’s call.

He said leadership has a significant impact on the outcome of the political and social-cultural issues and their consequences on society.

He, therefore said that the theme for this year’s lecture could not be overstated in the light of the current crises around the world which have resulted in the loss of lives and disrupted human lives as a result of displacement, loss of homes, and income.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Isaac Amenyo on his part said, he will make sure that there is enough peace in the central region.

He also appealed to all natives in the region to report any form of crime to the police to ensure peace and stability in the country.