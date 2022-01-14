COA Research Company gifts Police motorbikes

COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited (RMCL) has donated 20 DY-7 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service in support of Police’s Community Visibility Initiative.

Dasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII (7), Omanhene of Abeadze Traditional Area and the Board Chairman of the Company, who made the donation, said the gesture was part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We, at the COA RMCL having considered the various initiatives embarked on by the Police Service under the leadership of Dr. George Akuffo. Dampare, thought it wise to support in our own small way to secure the peace we are currently enjoying as a country,” he said.

“The Police Service is the foremost institution when it comes to maintaining peace and order in this country. Though government is doing all it can to provide the necessary resources required to maintain the peace, it is equally the responsibility of businesses who are enjoying the peaceful atmosphere to also contribute their quota in that direction,” the Board Chairman, said.

“We have seen your good works. Continue to provide your services to our people. On our part, we assure you of our commitment and support in the coming days to serve as motivation to the personnel,” Dasebre Ewusi, said.

He said COA RMCL, the producer of COA Mixture, had received a lot of support from Ghanaians over the period and that one of the ways to give back to society was to support the Police to protect life and property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako, Director, General Services, Ghana Police Service, who received the items on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, thanked the benefactor for the gesture.

He said the motorbikes would enhance the work of personnel in the communities.