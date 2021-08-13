Coach Akonnor names 30-member provisional squad for World qualifiers

Coach Charles K. Akonnor has named a 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The list includes; five home-based players Danlad Ibrahim, Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak. Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.

Coach Akonnor has also handed call-ups to Belgium-based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru. Also making the list is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

The 20 years led Ghana to win 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania – and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak.

Ghana would take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa

Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland

Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium

Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana

FULL BACKS

Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia

Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England

Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK

Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France

Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana

CENTER BACKS

Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France

Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England

Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana

Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA

MIDFIELDERS

Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China

Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain

Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England

Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France

WINGERS

Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia

Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia

Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy

Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France

Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England

Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:

Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana

Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland

Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

STRIKERS

Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar

Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England

Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria

Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria