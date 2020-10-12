Charles Kwablan Akonnor Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has said, his side will seek improvement in their next friendly game against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar in Antalya, Turkey on Monday evening.

Coach Akonnor who had been under fire since the 3-0 humiliating defeat at the hands of Mali last week, said in an interview that, “our approach is going to be different this time. Against Mali, we were not compact and I am looking forward to improving in that area.

“We have to be more compact in our approach. How we attacked in the way of offensive play was not effective last time. We need to improve in that area and of course, defensively we allowed too many chances to the opponent.

“We worked on it yesterday, we have discussed it, we going to continue and hopefully you would see a lot of improvements. I am very, very positive about that and I know that we would improve in that area,” he added.

According to Coach Akonnor, he was counting on the support of his technical team to get the players in the right attitude for the task ahead.

“It’s gone well, some of the things you have, to be honest. It doesn’t matter who it is. You have to say it as the way it is. As a matter of fact, this is the senior national team, it’s not a club level, therefore it is important that we all understand that level and show that commitment in terms of the way we play.

“We are not a club, we are a national team and therefore it is important that whatever that we do in our club when we come to the national team, there should be a way that we help to raise the image of our country,” he said.

Touching on the last game against Mali and the criticisms against him, Coach Akonnor noted that “I can understand their disappointment. I have read a few of the comments and it’s disturbing but, nobody asked me to be a Coach, that is what we are made of.

“I have accepted the criticisms in good faith. I am a Ghanaian and I want to go the Ghanaian way but things would change and we would enjoy watching the team again,” he added.