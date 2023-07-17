Coach Albert Arthur Gains ITF level 3 Certificate

Two time Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup coach Albert Arthur has been upgraded from ITF level 2 to level 3 by International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) license B certificate by the Association of ATP coaches led by Coach Alberto Castellani cementing Ghana’s reputation in tennis coaching development.

The coaching event was organized by the Tunisia Tennis Federation with support from the ATP coaches Association at Hamamet Tunisia.

The award places coach Albert Arthur as the first Ghanaian to attain this coaching level.

Mr. Albert Arthur expressed his happiness in achieving this, now back in Ghana and is hoping the federation can organize a summary training to help more local coaches. He could assist with this.

He thanked the Tunisia Tennis Federation for providing the opportunity to do this course.

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh