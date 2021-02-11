Coach Annor Walker has returned to work as head coach of wonder club Accra Great Olympics after being off for a while due to health causes.

Annor Walker was present at the La McDan Park to supervised the team’s training on Tuesday.

It was his first time after several weeks out due to health reason.

Coach Walker has regained his health and Happy Sports understands he will resume his post as the first-team coach.

Young enterprising coaches Yaw ‘Rush’ Preko and Godwin ‘Platini’Attram who were given the mantle since his absence were also at the team’s training on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore told the media Annor Walker has resumed his duties as head coach.

“The job given to Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram has come to an end. It was the agreement we had with them. We have thanked them for the services rendered to the team during Annor Walker’s absence. Annor Walker takes over the job from them.” He said.

Annor Walker is expected to name a new deputy coach.

Great Olympics are preparing to face Elmina Sharks on matchday 13 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.