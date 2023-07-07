Coach Asare appeals to GBA, Promoters to find peaceful solution to their problems

National coach and President of the United Coaches Association of Ghana, Dr. Coach Ofori Asare has called on the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and promoters to find peace and amicable solutions to their problems and save the sport of Boxing in Ghana.

Speaking to Yours Truly on the latest developments which have led to the arrest of Alex Ntiamoah, the experienced Boxing trainer said when the two respected personalities trade unpleasant words and fight, it affects all the stakeholders and that is exactly what is happening now.

Coach Dr. Asare who is head trainer of the Wisdom Boxing Gym said his boxer is fighting tomorrow against Sheriff Quaye of the Bronx Gym for the WBO African title, but the confusion between the two high personalities has affected the bout, hence he is calling on them to smoke the peace pipe.

“In fact we are not happy with what is happening, and we must let our voices be heard because we are a family, all Boxing people are in a family, so there is no need to fight or call Police and others to help us solve our problems, I know this issue can be solved by able men in Sports and Boxing, so we should find peace and a solution. I beg both parties to show some respect to each other and the Boxing Family, so that we move on” he expressed.

Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office, arguably the best promotion outfit in Ghana was banned for two years by the GBA for organizing a bout recently amidst the ban on drumming and noise making in the Ga Traditional area.

The announcement of the ban caused some youth from Bukom to demonstrate at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Meanwhile, other boxing coaches, referees, and match makers have supported the call by Dr. Asare and urged the GBA Board to solve it as early as possible.