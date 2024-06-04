Coach Asare Reflects on Challenges at World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Dr. Ofori Asare, head trainer of the national boxing team, described the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Thailand as a challenging tournament, especially for African boxers.

Upon the Black Bombers’ return to Kotoka International Airport, Asare spoke to the media, expressing his disappointment that no Ghanaian boxer qualified. He also highlighted the absence of African officials or referees at the highest level of the sport.

“We have to build on our capacity to work on coaches and officials,” Asare said. “It is not only boxers who perform at that level; we need officials at the world level. We need exposure and more fights for our boxers.”

Asare noted the vast experience gap, with some boxers having over 100 fights while Ghanaian boxers have not had more than ten. Despite the setbacks, he emphasized the need to persevere.

Ghana sent seven boxers to the Thailand competition, none of whom qualified. Previously, the team had participated in the African qualifier in Dakar last year with 12 boxers and in Italy for other first-world qualifiers.