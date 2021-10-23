Coach Asare Training More Talented Boxers For Ghana

Four times Olympian, coach Dr. Ofori Asare believes there are many young boys who can bring glory to the nation if the government invests in boxing.

The man who trained Samuel Takyi to win an Olympic bronze medal for Ghana and Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Games said there are many unknown youth in Ghana who can achieve in boxing.

He said the only problem is finance, and wants the government and corporate Ghana to invest in amateur boxing especially.

He told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that there are many youth, both males and females who must be supported to become better, and contribute to the socio economic development to the nation.

As Ghana prepares for the next Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he knows that definitely boxing will get a medal, however he wants a haul of gold medals.

“We can do it if the boys are motivated and inspired” he expressed.

According to him, it takes a lot of things to become a top boxer with discipline, determination and devotion to training as some of the basic principle, however, the boxers must be happy and interested in the sport.

Coach Asare who manages the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra noted that boxing is not an easy sport, so the boxers must always be cheerful, and not lacking what to eat, wear or stay.

He thanked the National Sports Authority (NSA) for supporting amateur boxing, but their support is not enough, so he appeals to companies to aid the boxers.

He also commended the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and its sponsors like Twellium Industrial Company and Ashfoam Ghana, and prayed that their business will be more profitable.

Coach Asare who is known to be the trainer of Bastie Samed and other crack boxers will be among the dignitaries to bear the Queen’s Baton when it lands in Ghana, and he thinks it is a good initiative to promote the Commonwealth Games.