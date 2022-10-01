Coach Benjamin Tetteh wins best coach at De-luxy Professional Boxing League

Coach Benjamin Tetteh of the Palm Springs Boxing Gym at Mamprobi in Accra received his award of a TCL Phone from Mr. Michael Tetteh, Deputy Director of Promotions at the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night.

He dedicated the award to his boxers and prayed that they will win their matches in the League.

Also known as ‘American Man’, he said the Professional Boxing League Fight Nights have been competitive and hoped that it is going to continue and bring out the best in Ghana boxers.

According to him, winning awards is part of his life because he is dedicated to his job and does not joke as a coach.

Coach Tetteh is a member of the Technical staff of the Black Bombers, the National Boxing Team.

He thanked the president of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye for transforming the game.