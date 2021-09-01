Coach Boadu outline challenges ahead of the new season

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has said football is dynamic, hence the need to keep updating his knowledge to meet the changing demands of the game.

He said the high appetite for the game by fans had also increased the expectations of many followers hence the pressure on coaches to deliver at all times.

Coach Boadu said this after he was crowned the Coach of the Season by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday.

Coach Boadu said though he would be new in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champion League, he was determined to make an impact with his team.

He urged the supporters of the club to remain firm behind them as they seek to make the club and the nation proud.

“We have to fight a good fight. We have the league and the FA Cup, hence expectations are high and we have to live by that. But football is dynamic and anything can happen,” he said.

Coach Boadu said most members of his technical team were young with no practical experience on the continent, and the competition presents them with a huge challenge to surmount.

He added that, with the exception of Gladson Awako, who had vast experience on the continental level, the remaining players were inexperienced and that presents them with another challenge.

According to the Coach, they were confident of overcoming the challenges with adequate preparations physically and mentally.

“They believe that I would bring unity to the team and that is what made the transformation for us to succeed,” he added.

“I want to develop more quality players for the club who would be capable of playing for the various national teams. This would make me proud,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the fans, management and the Board of Directors who gave him the chance to coach Hearts.