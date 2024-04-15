Coach Charles Quartey Explains Why CQBF Decided To Halt Court Case

Head Trainer at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, Mr. Charles Quartey says they decided not to continue the court case involving the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Imax Boxing Promotions (IBP) because of peace and tranquility.

He said every boxing fan at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the final fight night saw that they won in the ring. However the court issue has brought tension in his family relations, and he just wants peace and unity to prevail so he advised his team and they decided to discontinue the case.

According to Charles Quartey, his lawyer was angry because of the decision not to appear in court and awarded them a very high charge.

“As plaintiffs, we called for the case, but now my friend’s wife is not talking to me and there is so much tension at where we stay so I said let us leave everything to God, and live in harmony like we were before as this is boxing, something we love and we are all involved in it,” he said.

Stephen Nyantekyi is an assistant coach at the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and works with the Ghana Army, so he is forced to support the Ghana Army boxers at ringside and enjoy their victories.

His relationship with Charles Quartey has been sour since the case started and they want to patch up and maintain their close relations.

Charles Quartey who was recently inducted into office as President of the United Boxing Coaches The Association of Ghana (UBCAG) asked all its members, supporters, and fans to remain calm and accept the verdict of the court ever has happened in good faith as they have not lost the case, but decided not to continue to bring about peace and unity.

He expressed that looking at the future of Ghana Boxing is most important because as coaches, they are also fathers and breadwinners.

“We just want the best for Ghana Boxing” he noted.

Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation won the first edition in 2022 and was on the verge of defending the title.

Meanwhile, the GBA has planned to start with the 2024 edition of the Ghana Professional League very soon after the settlement of the case.