Coach Courage Nanevie to establish Academy

Courage Nanevie, a United States of America (USA)-based Ghanaian Table Tennis Coach is to establish an academy in Accra to help train young boys and girls in the game to develop their talents.

He would again tour all the 16 regions in the country and provide the necessary equipment to young and coming table tennis stars.

Nanevie, who was also a former table tennis top seed, disclosed this to the GNA Sports in an interview in Accra on Monday.

He said he would also ensure other regions also benefit from the project by opening similar academies in other regions as part of his contribution towards the development of the sport in the country.

The table tennis coach said ‘the game entails a lot of physical and mental activities and therefore I want the young talents to get accustomed to the important rudiments of the sport to become successful’.

Nanevie said for the love of the game, he had instituted the annual ‘Team Courage Open Table Tennis Championship’ to whip up enthusiasm of the game.

“I have instituted the Team Courage Championship which is competed for annually to generate of the game among the young budding stars”, he said,

“All things being equal I would come out with many competitions in the coming years as my personal contributions to Table Tennis development in the country” Nanevie added.