Coach David Duncan ends coaching at Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Medeama SC has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with Coach David Duncan following his unimpressive performance as Head Coach of the team in the last four months.

The experienced Coach in September this year reached a one-year contract agreement with the Tarkwa-based club with the target to get the team back on track.

His performance in all five games played was not impressive, having won only one game, as the yellow and mauves were on their way to the relegation zone.

A statement released by the management of Medeama SC on Thursday said, “On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wished him well in his future endeavour”.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak man would be looking forward to making a return to the premier league once again, having gained much experience in the previous years.

In the last two seasons, Medeama SC was known for sacking coaches after assessing them after a few games, concerning Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu who supervised only three games after four months and got sacked, and now David Duncan who was also in charge after five games.

The Tarkwa-based side is currently 13th in a 20-club League, with 11 points to their credit.