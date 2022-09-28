Coach David Duncan says his team was defeated due to errors from his players

David Duncan Head Coach of Medeama SC, has attributed the defeat of his side to Berekum Chelsea in the week three matches of the betPawa Ghana Premier League played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa Ahenkro to mistakes on the part of his players.

“A game of this kind always get determined by fine margins, but you get punished when the slightest error is committed.

“In this particular instance, there were two of them we became victims and succumbed to their onslaught,” he added.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Duncan said, his players also failed to take advantage of similar mistakes on the part of Berekum Chelsea, adding that “their players also got frustrated, but his lads failed to take advantage of this, not withstanding that, we were also frustrated by the match officials as well”.

The game ended 1 – 0 in favour of the home side Berekum Chelsea.

He added that “the two teams were equally matched and for Berekum Chelsea playing at their adopted home they were bent on doing everything possible to grab three points, but we stood our ground and played with gusto.

“We have everything, the mental fortitude of the players were strong and they played accordingly to the game plan, but for the two mistakes, we would have avoided the defeat,” he added.