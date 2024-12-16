Coach David Ocloo Parts Ways with Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s assistant coach, David Ocloo, has parted ways with the club, according to reports from local media.

The reasons behind his departure remain unclear, but it is confirmed that he left before the team’s encounter with Accra Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

Ocloo’s exit marks the end of his tenure at the club, where he played a pivotal role as part of Prosper Ogum’s coaching staff. His departure comes after a challenging start to the season for Kotoko, although the team has recently found form, securing victories against Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak.