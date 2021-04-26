Bashiru Hayford Head Coach of Legon Cities FC, has explained the significance of having legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan in his setup.

The leading scorer for the Black Stars on Sunday made a short cameo for the Royals in their 1-1 draw against Dreams FC in a week 21 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the experienced coach was full of praises for Gyan who according to him played a crucial role in inspiring his young teammates.

“Gyan is gradually coming back and honestly, he was off for one year because during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic he was not playing which has made him slow.

“But you know with Gyan everything about technique and tactics is still there, it is just a matter of getting him fit and we are working on that. We’re managing him for now and he also plays a crucial role in inspiring the boys because he has seen it all and some of the players want to emulate him.

“The players do take instructions from him and you don’t have to joke with a player like that because of his vast experience in football,’’ he noted.

Gyan is expected to feature for Legon Cities come this Saturday as the host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a week 22 encounter of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.