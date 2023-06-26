Coach Ibrahim Tanko displeased with last-minute drama against Congo

Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 side, Black Meteors has expressed dissatisfaction over his side’s abysmal performance in their opening game against Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

Ghana nearly bottled a 3-0 lead in the dying minutes of the game after their opponents grabbed two late goals in a space of seven minutes.

Speaking at a post match interview, Coach Tanko said “I am so angry with my players.

“How could we fail to manage the game well and finish like this, I think my players had forgotten that they were playing a major tournament to let in two goals towards the end of the match,” he stated.

He noted that going forward, there was a need to remind his men of their targets coming into the tournament, which was to win the title and also make it to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.

The Coach commended the attacking force of his team for their zeal and hunger for goals whenever they were on the field of play.

The likes of Ernest Nuamah and Emmanuel Yeboah played key parts in Ghana’s 3-2 win over Group A opponents.

Ghana would play Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, on Tuesday 27th June 2023