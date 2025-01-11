Coach Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng Criticizes NPP for Disregarding Ghanaians, Urges Party to Rebuild

Ghanaian football coach Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has sharply criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he perceives as their disregard for the Ghanaian people, leading to their defeat in the 2024 elections.

In a series of passionate tweets on X (formerly Twitter), Coach Opeele expressed his dismay over the party’s leadership and its disconnect with the electorate, referring to the NPP’s tenure as one that squandered public trust.

“We had a bad family and friends leader, that caused us dearly,” he wrote, underscoring his disappointment with the political party. He continued to condemn the NPP, stating, “NPP took Ghanaians for fuuls,” and argued that their actions set the stage for the political rise of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), even if the latter made controversial appointments, such as Mahama’s family members. He emphasized that the blame for the NPP’s loss rested squarely on their own actions, not the NDC.

Further expressing his frustration, Opeele pointed out the party’s arrogance and lack of empathy, citing incidents like playing King Paluta’s song during a period of significant hardship when the Ghanaian public was struggling with high inflation and a depreciating currency.

“What baffles me are some NPP small boys IDIOTS on this app that are still defending the NONSENSE we did under my post,” he added, alluding to the party’s “Power Drunk” attitude that he believes alienated many Ghanaians.

In his closing remarks, Coach Opeele urged the NPP to rebuild its image, emphasizing the need for the party to come back with leaders of integrity who genuinely represent the people of Ghana, rather than those who merely left power.

“Come back with men of Integrity,” he concluded, a call for the NPP to reflect on its past mistakes and regain the trust of the public moving forward.