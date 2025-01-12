Coach Isaac Opele Calls on NPP to Purge Party of Individuals Without Integrity

Coach Isaac Opele has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rid itself of individuals lacking integrity in order to regain political power.

According to Opele, the party’s recent struggles were exacerbated by the presence of individuals who, in his view, lacked the necessary moral standing to effectively lead.

Opele, speaking through a series of tweets on X, expressed that the NPP’s downfall was partly due to a leadership that did not prioritize integrity. He pointed out that the lack of moral leadership negatively impacted Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who he believes was the best candidate to lead the party.

In one tweet, Opele advised the NPP to “come back with men of integrity,” after seeing supporters celebrating, indicating that without fundamental changes in the character of its members, the party would struggle to return to power.

He further addressed Dr. Bawumia, expressing his continued support: “You are the best. Will always pray for you. We had a bad family and friends leader that caused us dearly,” referring to the leadership dynamics within the party.

Opele’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment that the NPP must make significant internal reforms if it hopes to rebuild its image and regain the trust of voters.