Coach Joseph Rodam Badger Gives Up On Relegation Battle

Joseph Rodam Badger – Immigration Ladies FC Head Coach, has given up on relegation fight, saying he doesn’t know what to do again to turn things around for the team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Immigration Ladies, one of the experienced sides in the WPL had tasted seven defeats and managed four draws after 11 matches in the ongoing 2021/2022 league season.

The team suffered another humiliation over the weekend when newbies, Faith Ladies handed them a 3-1defeat at their backyard in Accra.

The Coach in an interview with the GNA Sports said, he could not fathom the cause of his team’s poor performance.

“I don’t know what to do again. I have done all I’m supposed to do in terms of training and psyching the players but it’s still the same results. When football goes against you, you try all things to amend but still we are not seeing the results,” he said.

When asked how he would feel should a team like Immigration Ladies be relegated, Coach Badger said, “Immigration would not be the first team to go on relegation,” adding that “Even teams like Juventus have gone on relegation so it is nothing new. We would go and restructure the foundation with young players to come back stronger in the league”.

Immigration Ladies are clipped at the bottom of the Southern Zone league table and would face Sea Lions on Sunday, March 20 in match-day 12 of the WPL.

The WPL is supported by Betway Ghana.